teleRooster

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We request the minimum access required to perform the job we are supposed to do. Data is retained for the period the users make use of our service. We keep no personal data after the user stops using the service.

Data archiving and removal policy To remove their data completely, users can simply send an email to support@dailysay.net. Upon receiving such requests, we will act immediately and start the "deactivation process". We provide a 30-day period to handle the case when the user changes her/his mind. After this 30-day period, the data and all backups will be removed from all our servers.

Data storage policy We use secure connections to receive data from customers. After receiving the data, we store it on our servers. This data is backed up regularly to prevent data loss and enable data recovery in case of unpredicted disasters or system failures. We use up-to-date software and procedures to keep our servers safe and secure.

Data hosting company AWS