Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Data archiving and removal policy Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Data storage policy Data is stored using industry standard safe-guarding techniques with limited access to personnal and with isolation between customers.

Data center location(s) Ireland

Data hosting details Cloud

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used ChatGPT 3.5

LLM retention settings The summarised data on the ticket consist of a title, problem and solution. This data is stored as long as the ticket is retained.

LLM data tenancy policy Multi-tenancy across several services and servers in the cloud (Microsoft Azure).