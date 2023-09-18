The next-generation AI ticketing help desk
Built for Slack, Suptask is the next-generation AI ticketing helpdesk solution, where your conversations in Slack are turned into a full blown ticket system
.
Users can easily create tickets from anywhere in Slack, making sure nothing is forgotten and that all details stay within the ticket - without having to leave Slack.
Suptask will let you move your teams closer to each other, enabling faster resolution times and better collaboration within your organization.
With top reviews, millions of tickets created, and thousands of happy users, Suptask empowers all your teams to implement a native ticketing system for Slack.Get started with a trial or use the FREE plan forever
to try out a new ticketing experience.
No minimum commitments on the number of Agents, all teams are welcome!
:ticket: The most mature ticketing system on Slack
• Create tickets from anywhere in Slack - App Home, Direct Messages (DM) or from messages in any Channel.
• Customize ticketing with your required information and fields incl attachments.
• Get notified and reminded about tickets automatically in Slack.
• Receive ticket requests via Email - manage and reply in Slack with bi-directional E-mail replies.
:construction_worker: Manage & respond to tickets with an ease
• Share private or public replies, collaborate with your team on tickets in private or in public channels.
• Easily add unlimited ticket forms that you can customize to receive the required information.
• Create personal views with flexible filters and data fields from all your ticket data.
• Automatic AI summary of problem and solution of each ticket - searchable in Slack to easily build your team knowledge..
:runner: Track team performance
• Track team performance and key metrics using the Dashboard analytics.
• Identify bottlenecks and issues using advanced filters and personal views across all ticket data.
• Integrate ticket data to your favorite Business Intelligence (BI) using the API or raw data export (CSV).
• Automatic smart summary reminders so that you never miss out on a ticket and comply with your SLA.
:family: Built for multi-teams and privacy
• True private tickets on Slack where tickets can stay in DM without being published to public channels.
• Built for privacy and sensitive information, such as IT
, HR
, Finance, RevenueOps or Sales teams.
• Send approval requests to any users in your Slack workspace, making it easy to track your approval process in your ticketing workflow.
• Share tickets using external Followers on tickets, and delegate permissions using team Admins.
:zap: Unified and optimized ticketing
• Triage tickets together with teams such as DevOps
, Engineering, Product, Customer Success and Customer Support who can work in a dedicated Triage channel.
• Send tickets directly to issue tracking systems like Github or Gitlab, directly from a Suptask ticket.
• Escalate tickets from Customer Support / Customer Success (e.g Zendesk
) directly to a Suptask.
• Migration of tickets from Atlassian Assist / Halp.
Disclaimer: The use of AI and Large Language Models (LLM) can potentially generate inaccurate responses.