Suptask Ticketing Help Desk

The AI help desk and ticketing system for Slack
Suptask is the help desk that turns Slack messages, DMs and emails into tickets for IT, HR and every internal team, plus customer support ticketing in Slack Connect. AI agents answer questions from your knowledge base and take action in Suptask and your connected systems.
:star: Featured by Slack as an Essential App
· Trusted by 1,700+ teams · SOC 2 Type II audited · Available in 9 languages
:robot_face: AI agents that resolve requests
- Instant answers:
AI replies to tickets from your knowledge base and hands off to an agent when needed.
- Per team or workspace-wide:
run multiple AI agents
, one per team or across all channels.
- Answer on your terms:
reply to every message, to specific keywords, or when someone adds the :ticket: emoji.
- Take action:
automate onboarding, offboarding and access requests, with context from your HRIS, directory, CRM and MDM.
- Workflows from a prompt:
auto-categorize tickets and run multi-step actions, no flowcharts.
- Human in the loop:
choose what runs automatically and review AI answers first.
:office: Ticketing, approvals and service management for every team
- Modern ITSM and ESM:
replace your old helpdesk portal with a ticket system and service desk inside Slack.
- Tickets from anywhere:
a help channel, a DM, the Suptask app, email, or the :ticket: emoji.
- A help desk per team:
give IT
, HR
, Finance, Legal or any team its own ticket inbox.
- Private when needed:
sensitive HR and Finance tickets can stay in DM.
- Approval workflows:
ad-hoc, automated and dynamic approvals to anyone in Slack, tracked on the ticket.
:handshake: Customer support in Slack Connect
- A channel per customer:
turn messages in shared channels into tickets, nothing to install.
- One overview:
a single helpdesk for tickets from hundreds of customer channels.
- Slack and email together:
handle every request under your own brand.
:zap: SLAs and ticket automation
- SLA targets:
reply and resolution times per ticket priority, with breach alerts and escalation.
- Smart assignment:
route tickets by round-robin, on-call or rules.
- Automations:
set ticket triage, status, priority and replies with triggers and Slack Workflows.
:bar_chart: Reporting and insights
- Dashboards:
ticket volume, response and resolution times, SLA performance and CSAT.
- Data export:
send ticket data to your BI tool or data warehouse via the API.
:link: Connected to your stack
- HRIS:
BambooHR, HiBob, Hailey HR, Personio, Rippling
- Identity:
Okta, Microsoft Entra (Azure AD), Google Workspace, JumpCloud
- Devices:
PDQ Connect, Iru (formerly Kandji)
- Knowledge:
Confluence, Notion, Guru, Google Drive
- CRM & engineering:
HubSpot, GitHub, GitLab
- API & automations:
Webhooks, API, and an MCP server for Claude and ChatGPT
- Slack:
Slack Workflows, Slackbot AI, Slack MCP
See all integrations
.
:lock: Enterprise-ready security
- Compliance:
SOC 2 Type II audited, GDPR with DPA, HIPAA with BAA available.
- Access control:
private tickets and team permissions, so IT never sees HR requests.
- Your data stays yours:
AI you control, never trained on your data.Get started today
Install Suptask and start ticketing in minutes with a 14-day free trial. No credit card, no minimum agents, and unlimited requesters at no extra cost.
Disclaimer: AI and LLMs can generate inaccurate responses.