Data retention policy
We retain user data as long as the Claptastic service is in use, ensuring full functionality for the associated Slack workspace. Recognition messages will be deleted if an admin resets the total score or upon user request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon request, users can have their data archived or removed from our systems. Recognition messages are specifically deleted when an admin resets scores or at the user’s request via email.
Data storage policy
User data is stored securely and is only accessible to authorized personnel. We implement industry-standard security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or breaches while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.
Data hosting company
Hetzner Servers
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no