PingPong Notifications

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services.

Data archiving and removal policy For manual deletion, users can delete their account in the dashboard, which deletes it immediately (this will delete any associated personal data such as the user’s email address. It will also delete all of the data created by the user).

Data storage policy All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up and we have a tested backup, recovery and disaster procedure to ensure business continuity. Any system failure is alerted to our team immediately.

Data center location(s) Ireland

Data hosting company AWS