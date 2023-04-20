Data retention policy
Data is retained for as long as you hold an active account in Assist AI. After cancelation, you can place a request at support@happyfox.com to delete all your account data. Please check our Privacy policy for more details - https://www.happyfox.com/privacy-policy/ .
Data archiving and removal policy
Your Assist AI account data is stored in our primary storage all the time and we don't archive it at any point. You can however raise data removal requests at support@happyfox.com.
Data storage policy
Your Assist AI account data is stored behind secure firewall and is encrypted at rest. Backups are taken daily and are retained for 30 days.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
All data is stored on Cloud servers hosted in AWS.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Sonnet, Haiku, Cohere
LLM retention settings
Prompts, completions, and embeddings are retained in our systems for the duration of an active subscription or until deleted on request. We do not use customer data for model training.
LLM data tenancy policy
Our LLM layer operates on Amazon Bedrock within our private AWS account. Bedrock is a multi-tenant service with strict logical isolation—ensuring no cross-tenant access to prompts, completions, or logs.
LLM data residency policy
All real-time inference originates in US West (Oregon). To handle load spikes, requests may be routed to other U.S. Regions (Virginia or Ohio), but all traffic stays encrypted within the AWS U.S. Regions.