Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customer data is stored for 5-7 years depending on the data type, and potentially longer if required by law or regulation. Certain personal information or de-identified information associated with the customer's Brex Account may nonetheless remain on systems owned or maintained by Brex where required to comply with the law or our contractual obligations.

Data archiving and removal policy When no longer required to comply with the law, for contractual obligations, or for legitimate business, we will either delete or de-identify it.

Data storage policy Brex stores data in data centers in North America only.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.brex.com/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI’s GPT-4-turbo model

LLM retention settings OpenAI does not retain Brex users data and does not use Brex users’ data. However, Brex will retain and use these data to improve accuracy to our internal system, in order to provide customers the most accurate and current information.

LLM data tenancy policy We implement robust access control to ensure users data remain isolated from others.