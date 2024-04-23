Data retention policy
Customer data is stored for 5-7 years depending on the data type, and potentially longer if required by law or regulation. Certain personal information or de-identified information associated with the customer's Brex Account may nonetheless remain on systems owned or maintained by Brex where required to comply with the law or our contractual obligations.
Data archiving and removal policy
When no longer required to comply with the law, for contractual obligations, or for legitimate business, we will either delete or de-identify it.
Data storage policy
Brex stores data in data centers in North America only.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI’s GPT-4-turbo model
LLM retention settings
OpenAI does not retain Brex users data and does not use Brex users’ data. However, Brex will retain and use these data to improve accuracy to our internal system, in order to provide customers the most accurate and current information.
LLM data tenancy policy
We implement robust access control to ensure users data remain isolated from others.
LLM data residency policy
We store users data on AWS