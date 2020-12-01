Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Data archiving and removal policy We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Data storage policy We collect device data such as information about your computer, phone, tablet or other device you use to access the Services. Depending on the device used, this device data may include information such as your IP address (or proxy server), device application identification numbers, location, browser type, hardware model Internet service provider and/or mobile carrier, operating system configuration information.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Google (GCP)