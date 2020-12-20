Data retention policy
According to GDPR laws, we only collect and store data that is necessary for the service.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can contact us anytime at pgtop@alby.fr to request immediate removal of their data.
Customer data will be completely erased within 7 days.
Data storage policy
Customer data is securely stored in our database and protected according to security best practices.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
in a Postgres database hosted on AWS and managed by Heroku
Data hosting company
AWS / Heroku
App/service has sub-processors
no