Play Social and fun Games, Trivia quizzes, WaterCoolers and fun Icebreakers on Slack. Say yes to Virtual Coffee and Team Building, one game at a time!Feeling bored of playing GIPHY wars on Slack or Roulettes on Zoom? Miss the daily watercooler talks at work, Friday game nights and Icebreaker games, evening lounge sessions or simply grabbing a Coffee, Snack or a Donut with your peers? We hear you!
With Ricotta Games, Trivia & Icebreakers, say no to burnout, it’s time for virtual catchups, kudos and fun watercooler moments. Schedule your team’s virtual coffee and game sessions for some collaboration, camaraderie, fun and employee engagement :nerd_face:Games inside Ricotta Games, Trivia & Icebreakers
:face_with_monocle:
:question: Trivia
30k+ Trivia questions and 35+ quiz categories like Marvel, World Capitals, Brand logos etc. Fun Giphys and memes at the start of every quiz!
:trophy: Asynchronous Trivia & Picture Quiz contests
:camera_with_flash: Photo Quiz
:spiral_calendar_pad: Weekly Trivia Contest
:memo: Custom contests
:first_place_medal: Leaderboard scores
:slot_machine: Social Games on Slack
Bored? Play one-on-one virtual team building games
or word puzzle games for your remote, hybrid or in-office team.
:parachute: Hangman
:abacus: Connect4
:o: Tic-Tac-Toe
:spock-hand: Rock Paper Scissor
:lizard: Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock
:jigsaw: Word Building
:chains: Word Chain
:thread: Story Building
:abcd: Ricotta Word of the day (similar to Jotto, Lingo or Wordle)
:ice_cube: Fun Icebreakers and WaterCoolers
Bond with your team and get a 5-minute lounge break from work.
:avocado: This or That
:beers: Never Have I Ever
:snowboarder: Most Likely to
:lying_face: 2 Truths & a Lie
:office_worker: Co-worker Icebreakers
:potable_water: Automated water coolers on Fridays
:snowflake: Icebreaker questions
:telephone: Virtual Catchup
:santa: Secret Santa Kudos
:popcorn: Unpopular OpinionsComing soon: Codenames, GIFs, Donut, Pictionary, Chess etc.5000+ teams love Ricotta
:yellow_heart: "My colleagues and I have really been enjoying Ricotta, especially the Weekly Trivia Contest! I'd give it a 10/10"
- Krys Parsons, DEI and HR Coordinator | Education Analytics "Ricotta has been a fun and cost-effective way to engage the team and create some friendly competition."
- Kelly Pritchard, Director People Ops | DarwinAIFeatures that make Ricotta unique
:sparkles:
1. Play 20+ Games and Trivia Asynchronously without disrupting work
2. Auto-Schedule asynchronous trivia contests and social games on Slack
.
3. Fun Weekly Trivia Wednesdays
4. Virtual coffee & coworker kudos
5. Quick icebreaker and watercooler games
6. Two-player games for two minute breaks
7. Olympics-styled Overall Trivia Leaderboard
8. Engagement dashboard to track your numbers
9. Admin control settings
Ricotta is a good complement to BirthdayBot, Giphy, Hallway, Polly, Notion, HeyTaco, GameMonk, Disco, OfficeVibe, Comrades, Triviafy, Lunch Train.How does Ricotta help?
Ricotta helps teams to:
1. Build an amazing team culture
2. Add a bit of fun
to monotonous work
3. Bond
and enhance team connections
4. Create happier, engaged teams
Ricotta has been featured on Product Hunt and is loved by teams like Lloyds Bank, MIT University, CCDC, Stanford University, Concentrix, Axa and many more.
:email: Have questions or feedback? Visit our website
for pricing
or more information, or reach us at cheese@ricotta.team.