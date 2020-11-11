Data retention policy
WebHR retains customers data for as long as the customer is active. Once a client leaves, we keep their data for 03 months and then destroy completely, unless the client requests for data purge immediately.
Data archiving and removal policy
WebHR keeps customer data during their subscription lifecycle. We remove their data 03 months after the client has left - or if they ask for immediate removal.
Data storage policy
WebHR stores customer data in their relevant data center. For example: most clients data stay in our US based data centers. For Canadian clients, their data stays in Canada, for European clients, their data stays in our European data centers.
Data center location(s)
United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Singapore, Australia
Data hosting details
WebHR uses AWS as primary data center provider. Technology wise, we use MySQL, MongoDB, Redis for databases, and S3 for documents storage
App/service has sub-processors
no