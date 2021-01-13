Platform.ly

You have the right to deletion of Personal Information we have collected, subject to certain exception, for example where we are required to keep such information in order to comply with legal obligations, detect security incidents, exercise a legal rights, or otherwise as specified by applicable law.

You have the right to deletion of Personal Information we have collected, subject to certain exception, for example where we are required to keep such information in order to comply with legal obligations, detect security incidents, exercise a legal rights, or otherwise as specified by applicable law.

Data storage policy

The security of your personal information is important to us. We maintain a variety of appropriate technical and organizational safeguards to protect your personal information. We limit access to personal information about you to employees who we believe reasonably need to come into contact with that information to provide products or services to you or in order to do their jobs. Further, we have implemented reasonable physical, electronic, and procedural safeguards designed to protect personal information about you. When you enter sensitive information (such as your password). No method of transmission over the Internet, method of electronic storage or other security methods are one hundred percent secure. Therefore, while we strive to use reasonable efforts to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.