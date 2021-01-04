Data retention policy
Security of your data and your privacy is our top priority. We keep your data as long as you are using our services. In the case of account removal, related data will be automatically deleted after 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
We automatically remove data 30 days after account removal or upon a request sent to hello@kiwihr.com.
Data storage policy
KiwiHR is running on AWS Cloud and the uploaded files and documents are stored in Google Cloud Storage. All of our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
Data hosting company
AWS, Google Cloud Storage
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors