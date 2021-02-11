CallHippo is a revolutionary online phone service provider that operates in 50+ countries and can help you optimize your business communication to the maximum! You can get virtual numbers for your business and make, receive, and track your calls from a desktop, tablet, mobile or PC with a working internet.Key Features: 1. You can Integrate multiple Slack workspaces and channels. 2. Get calls and SMS activity: Whenever a user makes a call or sends a SMS from CallHippo dialer. System will send call/SMS activity to the integrated Slack channels.
CallHippo will be able to view:
CallHippo will be able to do:
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When user remove the app from Callhippo, will remove the information of Slack
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)