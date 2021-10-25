Matter: Recognition & Rewards

Bring employee recognition, rewards, surveys, and celebrations to Slack. :purple_heart: Increase employee engagement with peer-to-peer kudos recognition based on company values, save time by automating global gift card delivery and birthdays/anniversaries, and 10x your response rate with pulse and custom surveys.What you can do with Matter
:tada: Start Feedback Friday!
— Automatic, customizable notifications centered around a day where your company is encouraged to give peer-to-peer recognition with kudos and feedback.
:raised_hands: Celebrate together with Kudos!
— Choose from 9 templates or create your own custom kudos to share company values, company jokes, and more.
:m: Increase recognition with Rewards!
— Add Matter coins to kudos, surveys, and feedback to show extra appreciation. Redeem coins for gift cards, custom company rewards, donations, and more.
:partying_face: Never miss a Celebration!
— Automatically send birthday and work anniversary messages with/without rewards for everyone to see and celebrate!
:clipboard: 10x your response rate with Custom Surveys!
— Automate and send surveys in Slack, get real-time feedback, view powerful analytics, and offer rewards.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Gather feedback with Pulse + eNPS Surveys!
— Transform your organization into a champion of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Gather real-time, continuous feedback and insights.
:art: Put Company Values front and center!
— Make people feel more connected to the company and each other with company value kudos templates.
:bar_chart: Answer culture questions with Analytics!
— Leverage kudos, rewards, and feedback activity to identify engagement insights and trends.What companies are saying about Matter
“Our company’s culture & morale changed overnight! In under 2 months, we’ve had over 2,000 kudos sent and 80%+ engagement across all employees. Matter has motivated people to participate like no other software we have ever used."
- Jeff Hagel — President | Customer Story
"I love how easy it is for employees to recognize each other with kudos. Matter has boosted morale, increased employee engagement, and it's now a strong presence in our company culture."
- Michael Margolese — Senior Human Resources Manager | Customer Story
"Feedback Friday is big for us. It helped us kickstart kudos. 90% of our employees feel comfortable giving and receiving feedback, and 72% feel comfortable with recognition now."
- Sabrina Roccazzella - Human Resources BP | Customer StoryGet Started
• Try Matter for Free
! Matter has a free 30-day trial with unlimited access to all features.
• Want more info? Watch Matter in action
or schedule a demo.Have Questions or Feedback?
Email us at hello@matterapp.com
or message us at @MatterApp
.