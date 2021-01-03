Reason describes the rationality of the world and on the other hand the ability of an individual to think logically.Start your day with a quote from books like "Ego is the Enemy", "Stillness is the key", "One up on wall street" and many others.Get one quote from the great books and authors every day directly to your Slack inbox. - Delivered every morning at 10 AM EST. - New quotes added constantly.
Tidbits of Reason will be able to view:
Tidbits of Reason will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
- When the user uninstalls, the tokens are deleted
Data storage policy
- Stored in Encrypted dynamo db on AWS
Data hosting details
AWS- Encrypted Dynamodb
Data hosting company
AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
We have added a section to the privacy policy to let users know that they can email us to delete data.
Whenever we receive a request, the user info is mapped through the team name and all of the relevant user token info is deleted from our database within 2 working days.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)