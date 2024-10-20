HootConnect allows you to select a Hootsuite social media post, add sentiment, a comment and send it directly to a Slack Channel, User, or Group within your workspace. A paid Hootsuite account + monthly app subscription is required to use the app.
HootConnect will be able to view:
HootConnect will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
For a better experience, while using our Service, I may require you to provide us with certain personally identifiable information. The information that I request is retained on the app's database and stored securely. The data can be removed upon request at any time.
The data requested is listed:
Slack:
- ID
- Access Token
The app does use third party services that may collect information used to identify you.
https://jmoneyapps.com/hootsuite/user-guide/slack#privacy
The app does not store any information about the user.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)