Everlaw Cloud Connector

Data retention policy
Everlaw Data Processing Addendum provides that Customer may delete or export any Customer Data during the term of the Subscription in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Service. If Customer deletes any Customer Data during the term of the Subscription, this use will constitute an instruction to Everlaw to delete the relevant Customer Data from Everlaw’s systems or that is otherwise still in its possession or control.
Termination or expiration of the term of a Subscription serves as Customer’s instruction to Everlaw to delete all Customer Data, including copies, still in its possession or control. Customer has the ability to export, alone or with Everlaw’s support, all Customer Data, within a 30 day grace period following such termination or expiration.
Data archiving and removal policy
Everlaw will comply with Customer’s deletion instruction within a commercially reasonable timeframe, except that this requirement will not apply to the extent Everlaw is required to retain some or all of the Customer Data as required by applicable law.
The data from the platform is deleted immediately after a deletion request, however we may retain backups for a year. For evidence of deletion, we can provide a certificate of destruction for physical media. For platform deletion, we have event logs showing all deletion actions.
Data storage policy
Customer Data, as defined under Everlaw’s Customer Data Processing Addendum (“DPA”), is stored on secure AWS cloud servers, which surpass industry standards for privacy and security. AWS has achieved: (A) SOC 1, 2, and 3; (B) ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, and 9001; (C) Cloud Security Alliance; Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk Cloud Control Matrix v3.0.1; (D) FedRAMP; and (E) FIPS certifications, in addition to meeting compliance standards for many other legal, security, and privacy frameworks. Further information about AWS’ security practices can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/data-center/controls/.
Data center location(s)
United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany
Data hosting details
Everlaw is a cloud native and browser-based SaaS technology platform, primarily for ediscovery and edisclosure matters.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ChatGPT 4 turbo, chatGPT 4_O
LLM retention settings
Our LLM providers do not retain customer data.
LLM data tenancy policy
Microsoft Azure OpenAI USA
LLM data residency policy
Microsoft Azure OpenAI USA