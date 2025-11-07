Talos Perform

Data deletion request procedure

Account administrators have the power to delete data from an account at any time. This will result in the full removal from our back ups within 35 days. Additionally data subjects have the right, in certain circumstances, to request erase of their personal data “right to be forgotten”. Where such a request is made, unless there is an exemption under section 4, personal data should be erased without undue delay if: • the personal data are no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which they were collected or otherwise processed; • the data subject withdraws their consent to the processing of their personal data and consent was the basis on which the personal data were processed and there is no other legal basis for the processing; • the data subject objects to the processing of their personal data on the basis of our performance of a task carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of official authority vested in us, or on the basis of our legitimate interests which override the data subject’s interests or fundamental rights and freedoms, unless we either can show compelling legitimate grounds for the processing which override those interests, rights and freedoms, or we are processing the data for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; • the data subject objects to the processing of their personal data for direct marketing purposes; • the personal data have been unlawfully processed; • the personal data have to be erased for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject; or • the personal data have been collected in relation to the offer of e-commerce or other online services. Inform the employer of the reasons for not taking action if data is not deleted. In addition to the exemptions in section 4, we can also refuse to erase the personal data to the extent processing is necessary: • for exercising the right of freedom of expression and information; • for compliance with a legal obligation which requires processing by law and to which we are subject or for the performance of a task carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of official authority vested in us; • for reasons of public interest in the area of public health; • for archiving purposes in the public interest, scientific or historical research purposes, or statistical purposes in so far as the right to erasure is likely to render impossible or seriously impair the achievement of the objectives of that processing; or • for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims.