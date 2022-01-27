OKRs by Managerly

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data will retained until you make the decision to delete it. For users that register on our website (if any), we also store the personal information they provide in their user profile. All users can see, edit, or delete their personal information at any time. Website administrators can also see and edit that information.

Data archiving and removal policy If you have an account with Managerly Services, you can request to receive an exported file of the personal data we hold about you, including any data you have provided to us. You can also request that we erase any personal data we hold about you. This does not include any data we are obliged to keep for administrative, legal, or security purposes. You may request your data by emailing us at support@managerly.app.

Data storage policy Our main hosting providers are Mongo Atlas and Amazon Web Services, both located within the United States to protect and store your information. They’re updated regularly and follow the latest global security standards in data protection and privacy. Whenever you act with one of our services, your data transmitted through secure connections.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS