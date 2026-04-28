Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Singular retains Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide the applicable services, in accordance with customer instructions, contractual requirements, applicable law, and Singular’s Privacy Policy. Retention and erasure requirements can be customized where applicable.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon termination of the applicable services or upon valid customer instruction, Singular will return or delete Customer Data, except where retention is required by applicable law. Singular supports data deletion and erasure processes in accordance with applicable privacy requirements.

Data storage policy Singular stores Customer Data in secure cloud infrastructure using industry-standard security controls. Data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 and protected in transit using TLS, with strict access controls, role-based permissions, monitoring, backups, and regular security audits.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted in AWS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.singular.net/privacy-policy/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT models, accessed through the OpenAI API

LLM retention settings Customer Data submitted through the OpenAI API is not used for model training, and not stored continuously in OpenAI.

LLM data tenancy policy Singular uses OpenAI’s API Platform for LLM inference. Customer inputs and outputs are processed within Singular’s OpenAI API account and are not used to train or improve OpenAI models.