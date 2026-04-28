Data retention policy
Singular retains Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide the applicable services, in accordance with customer instructions, contractual requirements, applicable law, and Singular’s Privacy Policy. Retention and erasure requirements can be customized where applicable.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon termination of the applicable services or upon valid customer instruction, Singular will return or delete Customer Data, except where retention is required by applicable law. Singular supports data deletion and erasure processes in accordance with applicable privacy requirements.
Data storage policy
Singular stores Customer Data in secure cloud infrastructure using industry-standard security controls. Data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 and protected in transit using TLS, with strict access controls, role-based permissions, monitoring, backups, and regular security audits.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted in AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT models, accessed through the OpenAI API
LLM retention settings
Customer Data submitted through the OpenAI API is not used for model training, and not stored continuously in OpenAI.
LLM data tenancy policy
Singular uses OpenAI’s API Platform for LLM inference. Customer inputs and outputs are processed within Singular’s OpenAI API account and are not used to train or improve OpenAI models.
LLM data residency policy
Customer Data submitted to the LLM is processed through OpenAI’s API infrastructure in accordance with OpenAI’s applicable data residency and processing controls. Singular does not use the LLM as a system of record for Customer Data.