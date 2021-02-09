Data retention policy
CozyLayer will retain custom data in accordance with GDPR and only collect and store data that is necessary for the service.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can contact us anytime at dbanks1131@gmail.com to request immediate removal of their data. Customer data will be completely erased within 7 days.
Data storage policy
Customer data is securely stored and encoded in our database and protected according to security best practices.
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no