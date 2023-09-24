Data retention policy
Vouch will retain customer detail in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy.
Data archiving and removal policy
Vouch will remove data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be removed when a client ends their license with Vouch or when requested.
Data storage policy
Vouch will backup and store data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be backed up at least daily and backups will be retained for at least 60 days.
Data center location(s)
Australia
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no