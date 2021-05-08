Data retention policy
StandupWizard retains certain Customer Data until a user deletes a standup (i.e. participant reports and basic user info) while other Customer Data is retained until user requests a full account deletion. Data is retained in accordance with our Privacy Policy on our website. We only collect data sufficient to run the service and to collect usage statistics used to improve the service. User data that could be sensitive is scrubbed before logging and logs are configured to produce the minimum level of information needed to trace errors.
Data archiving and removal policy
StandupWizard will remove data when requested by customers, in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Data storage policy
StandupWizard will store data encrypted both in transit and at rest, in cloud servers provided by AWS and managed by MongoDB.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no