Pagefreezer’s Slack solution simplifies legal, monitoring and compliance workflows.
All content in the public channels are seamlessly and automatically collected and made available for search, collection, preservation, and review through a browser-based dashboard, including edited and deleted content. The data can also instantly be exported in defensible formats to comply with a regulatory audit or prepare for a legal matter.
:file_cabinet: Worried about the recordkeeping implications of Slack?
With Pagefreezer for Slack, compliance departments and information governance professionals can rest assured that they have complete records of all Slack data to:
• Show compliance with recordkeeping regulations
• Respond to regulatory audits
• Fulfill information requests submitted by internal stakeholders
:mag_right: Need to monitor Slack for sharing of sensitive data or curbing inappropriate behavior?
Pagefreezer enables companies to:
• Monitor Slack for the sharing of sensitive data
• Automate the secure archiving of all Slack data, including deleted records
• Preserve all content to ensure use of Slack aligns with existing communication policies. This includes content that has been edited or deleted
:classical_building: Need Slack data for eDiscovery?
Pagefreezer streamlines early case assessment by enabling legal professionals to:
• Quickly and easily investigate the relevance of Slack content to a particular legal matter
• Streamline the collection and preservation of Slack evidence for serious legal matters.
Want to learn more? See our Slack Field Guide for Legal and Compliance Teams: https://www.pagefreezer.com/complete-field-guide-slack-legal-compliance/
This solution is available only for Free, Pro and Business+ Slack Plans and only for public channels.