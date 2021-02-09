Media Ratings Terminal

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy As specified in Paragraph 8 of Pixalate's Privacy Policy, “We will retain your personal information in a form that identifies you only for as long as it reasonably serves the purpose(s) for which it was initially collected, or for a purpose that you authorized subsequently, and, in both circumstances, in accordance with this Privacy Policy and applicable law. In the event that we continue processing your personal information for longer periods, it will only be for the time and to the extent reasonably required for a lawful and permissible purpose (e.g., archival, compelling public interest, journalism, literature, scientific or historical research, and statistical analysis), and subject to the protections afforded by this Privacy Policy and applicable law. After such time periods have expired, we may either delete your personal information or retain it in an anonymous form that does not identify you personally.”

Data archiving and removal policy As specified in Paragraph 7 of Pixalate's Privacy Policy, “You may request to review, correct, modify or delete any of the personal information that you have previously provided to us. To update your billing information, or request return or deletion of your data associated with your account, please contact your account representative or our customer success team. For other requests to access, correct, modify or delete your personal information, please email privacy@pixalate.com. Requests to access, change, or delete your personal information will be addressed within a reasonable timeframe.”

Data storage policy As specified in Paragraph 8 of Pixalate's Privacy Policy, “Pixalate takes protection of the security and privacy of personal information that we collect pursuant to [our] Privacy Policy very seriously. Accordingly, we have implemented and will maintain reasonable and appropriate technical, administrative and physical measures designed to protect personal information from loss, misuse and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and destruction. We will take into account the risks involved in processing, and the nature of such personal information, and will comply with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS & GCP