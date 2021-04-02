Data retention policy
We store data on behalf of users. We don't share it unless it's required for basic functionality or are compelled to by a court of law. As of today, we have never been compelled to do so.
We never sell or give your information to third parties or information brokers.
We do share some of your information with trusted partners to provide funtionality. Examples include: Stripe, Sendgrid, and of course, Slack.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users may remove their data at any time with the app functionality or by contacting support.
Data storage policy
Data for all active accounts are stored in the cloud.
Inactive accounts may have their data archived after a certain period.
Users may remove their data at any time by contacting support.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud services
Data hosting company
Digital Ocean
App/service has sub-processors
no