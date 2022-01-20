Team up on Slack with your internal teams and customers to drive success, service, and growth.
Enable your teams to collaborate effectively in Slack, co-piloted by Generative AI (GPT).
Worknet is used by companies such as Bill, Monday.com
, MonteCarlo, Airbyte, and Certinia (formerly known as FinancialForce).
Co-pilot your team and customers using GPT. Boost productivity and customer satisfaction by suggesting responses, analyzing sentiment, providing summaries, and improving team knowledge. All seamlessly integrated within Slack, Salesforce, Zendesk, and Intercom.
This includes:
1. Unified inbox and triage - brings all items that require your attention to one single place. You can assign them to people or teams, use smart snooze, and add internal notes. This helps in managing Salesforce case swarming and Zendesk side conversations.
2. Drive engagement - send bulk messages to channels and individuals, such as outages, product announcements, changes in product usage, and more.
3. Get enhanced visibility into you Slack conversations - information like response time, time to first response and time to resolution, leaderboard, customer health, team workload, messages classification by multiple dimensions like sentiment, priority, product area associated to channels and individuals.
4. Bi-directional integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk, & Intercom to streamline ticket creation and collaboration. One click integration as well as form support.
5. WorknetGPT - provides thread and channel summaries, categorizes conversations, and suggests responses based on the company's proprietary knowledge base and previous conversations and tickets.
Usage of the app requires granting permission to access selected channels and some limited Slack user's data.
For more information regarding our data collection, we urge you to review our privacy policy before you install our add-on, available here: https://www.worknet.ai/privacy-policy
Worknet is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant.
Disclaimer: WorknetGPT is leveraging the power of OpenAI via APIs. While our platform harnesses the sophistication of AI, remember that responses may require additional verification. We encourage double-checking any provided information. Any queries or reports? Connect with us at info@worknet.ai
. Your insights help us continuously improve.