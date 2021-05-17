Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII). By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Data archiving and removal policy By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Data storage policy By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Data center location(s) Ireland, United States, Germany

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes