Data storage policy

The service collects personal information from users so that users can be offered a time-tracking service. In order for the time tracking to be carried out reliably and to meet the statutory obligations related to storing work shifts, the service will collect personal information from the users. The ground for processing your personal data is the data controller′s legitimate interest. The service is an online service for companies and private individuals. The users must register for the service in order to use the service. The user is responsible for the use of the service that has happened using their account. Personal data is used in manners allowed by the personal data act and within the boundaries set by the said act. The registered users are in the user registry of Spark Agency FZE. The information stored in the data registry is processed in accordance with the data protection legislation to deliver and improve the service, contact users and handle feedback, administer payments, for statistical purposes, research, analysis, and internal business purposes, fulfill our legal and regulatory obligations and for other purposes.The service collects personal information from users so that users can be offered a time-tracking service. In order for the time tracking to be carried out reliably and to meet the statutory obligations related to storing work shifts, the service will collect personal information from the users. The ground for processing your personal data is the data controller′s legitimate interest. The personal information stored in the registry is kept confidential. We take reasonable steps to protect the personal information we collect from unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. However, no method of internet transmission or electronic storage is completely secure, and we cannot guarantee the absolute security of your personal information. All third-party providers who may receive personal information are committed to complying with the General Data Protection Regulation. Data storage requires personal identification. Personal information is deleted from the registry when the user requests his or her user account to be deleted as soon as this is possible.