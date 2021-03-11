Data retention policy

Noah Mobility is totally compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other national data protection laws of the Member States. Personal information of the users will be retained for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes as required by law, e.g. for tax and accounting purposes. This is only stored till the time user is a part of ARK ONE app and they are using the Slack app. The users also have the possibility of an objection and request removal of their personal data via Email. For this, please send an Email to: hello@noah-mobility.de