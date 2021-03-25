We employ a number of steps-and-measures to ensure that all information and Personal Data we collect is protected from unauthorised access, use and/or disclosure. As well as putting in place technological security measures, we also ensure that our entire team are trained in data security and that each of them have contractual obligations in their contracts of employment not to disclose information to anyone who is not entitled to have it. We will not disclose your Personal Data to any third party unless as otherwise explicitly set out in this StatusCake GDPR Compliance Statement & Privacy Policy. We may however at times be required by law, a competent regulatory authority, by a court, to disclose your Personal Information. Where this occurs we will where it is practical for us to do so and/or to the extent that we are not otherwise restricted from doing so, notify you before disclosing your Personal Data. The length of time we keep your Personal Data and other information will depend on both the nature of the information we have gathered and the use we make of that information. Unless we are required by law to keep your Personal Data and other information for a certain amount of time, we will not ordinarily keep your information longer than is necessary, given the purpose for what that information for collected by us. For more information visit: