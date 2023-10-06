Axolo for GitHub & GitLab

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain Personal Information where we have an ongoing legitimate business or legal need to do so. Our retention period for your Personal Information is 12 months. We may need to extend this period according to these specific criteria: - Whether we have a legal or contractual need to retain the data. - Whether the data is necessary to provide our Service. - Whether you would reasonably expect that we would retain the data until you remove it or until your accounts are closed or terminated.

Data archiving and removal policy When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your Information, we will delete it after 12 months without any activity on your account. We erase Business information (metadata linked to pull/merge requests) after three months of the closure of each pull/merge request.

Data storage policy Axolo provides industry-standard encryption for subscriber data as follows: - Implements encryption in transport and at rest; - Uses strong encryption methodologies to protect subscriber data, including AES 256-bit encryption for subscriber data stored in Axolo’ production environment; and - Encrypts all subscriber data located in cloud storage while at rest. Axolo limits its personnel’s access to subscriber data as follows: - Requires unique user access authorization through secure logins, Limits the subscriber data available to Axolo personnel on a “need to know” basis; - Restricts access to Axolo’s production environment by Axolo personnel on the basis of business needs; - Encrypts user security credentials for production access. Axolo logically separates each of its subscribers’ data and maintains measures designed to prevent subscriber data from being exposed to or accessed by other customers.

App/service has sub-processors no