Axolo for GitHub & GitLab

Improving Developer Experience with Streamlined Code Reviews
Axolo is a GitHub and GitLab integration for Slack dedicated to helping engineering teams review pull or merge requests. We support GitHub Cloud, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab Cloud and GitLab Self-Hosted.
With Axolo, tech teams can collaborate on pull requests seamlessly
. Each pull request creates a temporary Slack channel where all information (deployments, pull request checks, and code comments) will be shared.
Axolo takes all of the normal back-and-forths on GitHub (or GitLab) and Slack to centralize the conversation in ephemeral pull request channels. But this is only step 1!Features:
:thought_balloon: An ephemeral Slack channel for each pull request
: Axolo opens a Slack channel each time one of your collaborators opens a pull request. Only people that should be invited (reviewers & assignees) are invited.
:alarm_clock: PRs reminders
: Set up Axolo to send daily reminders in stale PRs.
:computer: A complete synch for code reviews
: Each Github code review comment creates a new Slack thread. Then, the following comments from GitHub or Slack are sent to the other tool.
:eyes: High-level view on your team's PRs
: With team-specific notifications, Axolo will send new pull request notifications in team channels and react upon the status of the PR (awaiting review, work in progress, mergeable, ...).
:robot_face: Approve pull requests with /lgtm:
Developers can use /lgtm to approve a pull request directly in PR channels!
:basketball: All your PRs are a command away
: Ask /axolo open to show all open PR of your organization, /axolo me for your open PRs, and /axolo team [name of your team] to show all PRs from a specific team.
:male-detective: Organize your stand-ups with daily PR recap
: You can set up Axolo to send daily PR recap to specific channels to organize your stand-ups.
:hourglass_flowing_sand: Dedicated times for code review
: Organize your time with code review time slots and let Axolo notify you only when you're available. Save your development sessions from distractions.
If you're looking for more features, you have access to our list of features
.Testimonials:
“Curebase Engineering has been using Axolo for the last 2 months and our developers have really enjoyed the increased focus it brings, which is especially important as our team grows. As a fully remote organization using the correct communication tools is vital, and Axolo balances things nicely.”
Joe Rowley /
VP of Engineering
@ Curebase
“Love the way Axolo helps us maintain sanity across our PR reviews & keeping the entire team on top of what needs their attention..”
Akshay K /
CTO
@ CreatorStack
“Time from pull request open to review to merge is WAY faster, and engagement with reviews is much higher for our team. Axolo's team is also unbelievably fast in resolving issues when we run into them. Pleasure to work with them.”
Tyler Richie /
CTO
@ Sproutfi
Not convinced yet? Check out our 4.8/5 rating on G2
!