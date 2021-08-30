This is Carbon for Slack. It integrates the core functionality of carbon-app [https://carbon.now.sh] into a Slack bot and makes it possible for you to create and share beautiful images of your code directly in Slack.How to use it? 1. Invoke the /carbon command (IMPORTANT: invoke the command only where you want to post your code because the image will be directly posted once you submit)2. Add your desired code, theme, font and background in the appropriate fields.3.Click Submit.4. Wait for a few seconds and voila!Source: https://github.com/faisalsayed10/carbon-slack/
Carbon for Slack will be able to view:
Carbon for Slack will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We will remove customer data as and when requested
Data storage policy
We only store minimal data which is required for the app's basic functioning and do not store users' sensitive information.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Deta
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
If the user contacts us for data deletion, we'll delete their data right away.
HIPAA compliant
yes
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)