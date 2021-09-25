Pagefreezer for Enterprise Grid

Pagefreezer’s Solution for Slack simplifies legal, monitoring and compliance workflows.
All content in public channels, private channels, and direct messages are seamlessly and automatically collected. This data is then made available for search, collection, preservation, and review through a browser-based dashboard—including edited and deleted content. The data can also be exported instantly in defensible formats to comply with a regulatory audit or prepare for a legal matter.
:file_cabinet: Worried about the recordkeeping implications of Slack?
With Pagefreezer for Slack, compliance departments and information governance professionals can rest assured that they have complete records of all Slack data to:
• Show compliance with recordkeeping regulations
• Respond to regulatory audits
• Fulfill information requests submitted by internal stakeholders
:mag_right: Need to monitor Slack for sharing of sensitive data or curbing inappropriate behavior?
Pagefreezer enables companies to:
• Monitor Slack for the sharing of sensitive data
• Automate the secure archiving of all Slack data, including deleted records
• Preserve all content to ensure use of Slack aligns with existing communication policies. This includes content that has been edited or deleted
:classical_building: Need Slack data for eDiscovery?
Pagefreezer streamlines early case assessment by enabling legal professionals to:
• Quickly and easily investigate the relevance of Slack content to a particular legal matter
• Streamline the collection and preservation of Slack evidence for serious legal matters
Want to learn more? See our Slack Field Guide for Legal and Compliance Teams: https://www.pagefreezer.com/complete-field-guide-slack-legal-compliance/
This solution is for Enterprise Grid users only. As an alternative, we have another solution in the App Directory for Free, Pro and Business+ Slack Plans that captures public channels exclusively.