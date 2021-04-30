Data retention policy
We do store all conversation data for up to 5 years unless your account is deleted or subscription is cancelled. In which case, we dispose of all data in accordance with our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, but we will not hold it longer than 60 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer can self delete their account and all data associated with that account removed immediately. ThriveDesk takes backup of its server everyday and retain for 30 days, so archive data will take minimum 30 days to get override.
Data storage policy
ThriveDesk store non PI customer data in AWS S3 bucket and DB backup.
Data center location(s)
Ireland, Singapore
Data hosting company
AWS, Digital Ocean
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors