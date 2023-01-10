Data retention policy
Your personal data will be stored by Coachello no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which the personal data is processed.
Generally, Coachello retains your personal data as long as your account is active. In case your account expires or you decide to delete your account, Coachello retains your personal data not longer than 30 days after the account is expired.
Data archiving and removal policy
As you are entitled to delete your account or profile after such a request it will be permanently removed within 30 days or earlier from our active systems, servers and back-ups. By deleting your account or profile all your personal data will be removed as well within 90 days.
Data storage policy
In order to provide high-quality services, Coachello hires people, enters into the agreements with independent contractors as well as cooperates with other services providers, companies and organizations strictly under data processing agreement (DPA). For those reasons, some of your personal data can be passed to the persons mentioned. Coachello uses only secure places of storage, such as provided by AWS (in Paris, France).
Data center location(s)
France
Data hosting details
AWS in Paris
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Vertex AI
LLM retention settings
Conversations retained until user/company requests deletion. GDPR-compliant anonymization service removes PII on request. LLM providers don't retain API data beyond 30 days (zero retention on enterprise plans).
LLM data tenancy policy
Multi-tenant architecture with strict data isolation by company_id. AI conversations are never shared across tenants. LLM API calls are server-side only; data is not used for model training per provider enterprise API terms.
LLM data residency policy
Data stored in EU-based servers. LLM APIs processed via OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Cloud infrastructure per their data processing agreements.