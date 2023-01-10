Create a performing & growth workplace with professional 1:1 coaching integrated in Slack. Coachello in Slack is the place where people go for personal development through world-class professional coaching. In Coachello your talents can (i) take an assessment on their growth opportunities, (ii) get peer flash-feedback, (iii) receive direct AI coaching, (iv) book 1:1 coaching sessions with amazing certified coaches directly into their calendar. Coachello uses an algorithm for matching coach and coachee, is data focused and coaching reports will - at the end of each session - be made available for your (emerging) leaders in our application. Coachello helps individuals reach their personal objectives aligned with your organizational goals. In addition, Coachello enables you to create a coaching culture within your company at an (international) scale and cost that has not been possible before. Oh yes, at last, we will provide you with aggregated data showing a clear ROI. Are you available in my country? Coachello is available to all forward-thinking companies around the globe. Coachello’s headquarter is based in Paris, France. How does it work? Our clients will grant permission to all or a selection of users within their organization. These users can use their single sign-on (SSO) to access the application and its functionalities. If a user doesn't need permission from its organization to download the application they can do so but they can't book coaching sessions until Coachello has granted them credits to book sessions. AI Disclaimer Coachello's AI coaching, powered by advanced language models, delivers tailored guidance from user inputs. AI may occasionally produce incorrect, incomplete, or non-contextual information. Users should not rely solely on AI responses for critical decisions and should verify important guidance with a professional coach.