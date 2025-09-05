CultureBot

Data retention policy
We shall only retain Your Data for as long as it is legally necessary or in accordance with the purpose for which they were Processed. If we carry out analyses, we shall store Your Data until the analysis has been concluded. If we store Your Data on the basis of a contractual relationship with you, these data will remain stored for at least the duration of the contractual relationship and at most for the duration of the limitation periods within which any claims may be brought by or against us, or for the duration of statutory or contractual duties of retention.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can delete all of your data by request at support@getculturebot.com, or by deleting the application. All data will be deleted within 30 days of app deletion or individual request.
Data storage policy
SalesCompete's physical infrastructure is hosted and managed within DigitalOcean. We utilize secure data centers in New York. Digital Ocean continually manages risk and undergoes recurring assessments to ensure compliance with industry standards.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
United States
Data hosting company
DigitalOcean
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no