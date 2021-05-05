Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Sand Dune Mail Ltd will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Email delivery data is stored no longer than 35 days. Privacy policy wording: "We only hold personal data for a limited time, as explained in this privacy policy but if a User would like us to delete it sooner, they should contact us using the details in this privacy policy"

Data archiving and removal policy Sand Dune Mail Ltd will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Data archival is an optional extra that customers can opt-in to. SMTP2GO removes data on request within 48 hours. Under the GDPR, which this privacy policy and our use of personal data have been designed to uphold, Users have the right to: - be informed about our collection and use of personal data; - have access to the personal data we hold about them; - rectification if any personal data we hold about them is inaccurate or incomplete; - be forgotten (meaning the right to ask us to delete any personal data we hold about them). We only hold personal data for a limited time, as explained in this privacy policy but if a User would like us to delete it sooner, they should contact us using the details in this privacy policy; - restrict (i.e. prevent) the processing of your personal data; - data portability (obtaining a copy of their personal data to re-use with another service or organisation); - object to us using their personal data for particular purposes; and - rights with respect to automated decision making and profiling.

Data storage policy Sand Dune Mail Ltd will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. The security of both our customers’ data and any 3rd party data we process on their behalf is very important to us. All personal data will be processed and stored by us safely and securely for no longer than is necessary in light of the reason for which it was first collected by us. We adopt appropriate data collection, storage and processing practices and security measures to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure or destruction of Users personal information, username, password, transaction information and data stored on our Site. We follow generally accepted standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. If a User has any questions about the security of their personal information, they can contact us at ticket@smtp2go.com Sensitive and private data exchange between the Site and its Users happens over a SSL secured communication channel and is encrypted and protected with digital signatures. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. If a User has any questions about security on our Site, they can contact us at the SMTP2GO Contact Page.