Following termination or deactivation of your account, we will delete your Customer Data, but may retain your contact information, user profile, and other personal data in our records. When the purpose for which your personal data was collected no longer exists and there is not a business or legal reason to retain your personal data, Zip will securely delete or anonymize your data. To request deletion of your personal data before the expiry of our retention period, please email us at legal@ziphq.com. You can also contact us at our mailing address below: 33 New Montgomery St Suite 1420 San Francisco, CA 94105 Attn: Legal

Data storage policy

We, our service providers, and our business partners may automatically log information about you, your computer or mobile device, and your interaction over time with the Solution, our communications, and other online services, such as: • Device data - such as your computer’s or mobile device’s operating system type and version, manufacturer and model, browser type, screen resolution, RAM and disk size, CPU usage, device type (e.g., phone, tablet), IP address, unique identifiers (including identifiers used for advertising purposes), language settings, mobile device carrier, radio/network information (e.g., Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G), and general location information such as city, state or geographic area. • Online activity data - such as pages or screens you viewed, how long you spent on a page or screen, the website you visited before browsing to the Solution, navigation paths between pages or screens, information about your activity on a page or screen, access times and duration of access, and whether you have opened our marketing emails or clicked links within them. Cookies and similar technologies. Like many online services, we may use the following technologies: • Cookies, which are text files that websites store on a visitor’s device to uniquely identify the visitor’s browser or to store information or settings in the browser for the purpose of helping you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, enabling functionality, helping us understand user activity and patterns, and facilitating analytics and online advertising. • Local storage technologies, like HTML5 and Flash, that provide cookie equivalent functionality but can store larger amounts of data, including on your device outside of your browser in connection with specific applications. • Web beacons, also known as pixel tags or clear GIFs, which are used to demonstrate that a webpage or email address was accessed or opened, or that certain content was viewed or clicked.