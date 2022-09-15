Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
admin@phinforgood.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
For security, we do not publicly reveal all third party services. However, we can reveal that our main content management system is Contentful and generically that our service is deployed on a leading mongo db and server cloud infrastructure.