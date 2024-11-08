Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Data archiving and removal policy Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Data storage policy Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Azure ChatGPT

LLM retention settings Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.

LLM data tenancy policy Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.