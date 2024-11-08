Data retention policy
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Data archiving and removal policy
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Data storage policy
Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Azure ChatGPT
LLM retention settings
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.
LLM data tenancy policy
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.
LLM data residency policy
All Azure ChatGPT use is processed and stored in the United States.