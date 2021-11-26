Notwithstanding anything in this Privacy Policy to the contrary, we will retain your information for as long as your account is active, as needed to provide you with the Services or fulfill the purpose for which it was collected, or as required by applicable law. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements. See our Terms of Service (

Data archiving and removal policy

In the event your subscription is terminated, other than in instances where it is terminated by BambooHR for your nonpayment or violation of Sections 4.1 or 13, you will continue to have the ability to download the information provided, inputted or uploaded to your databases in the BambooHR® Service by you or on your behalf (“Data”) for 30 days after the effective date of expiration or termination of your subscription. After such 30-day period or if your subscription is terminated due to your nonpayment or violation of Section 4.1, BambooHR shall have no obligation to maintain any Data and shall thereafter, unless legally prohibited to do so, or required pursuant to Additional Terms, delete all of your Data contained in the BambooHR® Service. If you subscribe to the “BambooHR® Payroll Service”, also known as TRAXPayroll® as described in section 15.2, BambooHR may maintain your payroll data for 10 years, as necessary to fulfill the legal and tax requirements for its payroll services, from the time that it provides a specific payroll service to you or files taxes on your behalf.