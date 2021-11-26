Discover how the BambooHR app for Slack brings your favorite HR tools directly into the place where your team collaborates most. From planning time off to checking who’s out, BambooHR’s top features are now just a slash command away, but that’s not all… the BambooHR App for Slack can now use the power of AI to answer more questions!What Your Team Can Do:Ask BambooHR: Your AI-Powered HR Assistant
(Core and Pro customers only)
Introducing Ask BambooHR, our new AI-powered assistant integrated into Slack! Need clarity on company policies, HR-related questions, or insights from your HRIS data? Just type your query, and Ask BambooHR will provide instant, accurate answers—saving you time and effort.
To learn more about Ask BambooHR, please visit https://www.bamboohr.com/hr-software/ask-ai-assistant
.Plan and Manage Time Off
• Check their available time off balances
• Calculate time off balances for dates in the future
• Submit new time off requestsEmployee Directory at Your Fingertips
• Quickly look up coworkers’ details, like emails and departments, with simple commands.Who's Out? We've Got the Answer
• See who’s out of the office today.
• Filter results by department, division, or location to find exactly what you need.Tools for Managers and Approvers:Stay in the Loop
• Receive notifications for new time off requests directly in Slack.
• Get alerted when timesheets are ready for your review—no extra steps required. About BambooHR
With over 1,500 employees, 35,000 customers, and more than two million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. We make it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data while improving how organizations hire, onboard, and nurture their people. BambooHR empowers businesses to focus on what matters most—their people and culture.
Trusted by innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit, BambooHR is designed to help your organization thrive.
Try BambooHR free for 7 days: https://www.bamboohr.com/signup/
You must set up the Ask BambooHR feature in your BambooHR system before it will be available in the BambooHR app for Slack.
The Ask BambooHR AI Assistant can make mistakes. Please double check important information.
A paid Slack plan is required to take full advantage of the Slack Agent and Assistant features.