Create a client-facing page for instant meeting scheduling, and post notifications to Slack whenever a new booking is made.Sprintful connects with your Slack workspace and enables your clients to book a meeting with you using a professional-looking webpage. Sprintful enables granular weekday and hourly availability, flexible time durations, advanced notification settings (including Slack), custom booking forms, and deep custom branding.
Sprintful will be able to view:
Sprintful will be able to do:
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We do not store any data from Slack. As for non-Slack data, we comply with any requests for data deletion per our GDPR policy.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)