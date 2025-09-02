Track feedback on behalf of your customers and publish changelog updates from Slack and get notified about new feedback, comments, CSAT votes, and changelog subscriber in your channel. Sleekplan is an all-in-one user feedback tool that can easily be embedded in any web application covering the whole feedback loop from end to end: * Feedback Board

* Public Roadmap

* Changelog

* CSAT surveys With the in-product widget you can track feature requests, feedback, and bugs and discuss them with your customers directly in your app. The widget also comes with a changelog and CSAT-surveys, so you can keep an eye on your customer satisfaction.