Data retention policy
Sleekplan GmbH will retain Customer Data until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to the application function is retained.
Data archiving and removal policy
Sleekplan GmbH will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.
Data storage policy
Sleekplan GmbH will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. Our entire website, the customer portal, the storage, and hosting servers are only accessible via encrypted connections (HTTPS using RSA 2048 bit keys). We use TLS also for internal server-to-server communication.
Data center location(s)
Germany, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no