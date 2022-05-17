Data retention policy
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time by making a request to OnlyThreads.co@gmail.com
Data archiving and removal policy
We provide all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to OnlyThreads.co@gmail.com
Data storage policy
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no