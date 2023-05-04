Clarityflow is the easiest way to start and run asynchronous video conversations with clients or colleauges. Swap messages in a single threaded conversation using video, audio, text, attachments, and more—all asynchronously. It's easy and frictionless to share your Clarityflow conversation links with clients and others. Seamless integration for SlackThe Clarityflow app for Slack seamlessly integrates your Clarityflow conversations with your Slack workspace. It will post new Clarityflow messages into your Slack, keep those conversations threaded, and you can post Slack messages back to Clarityflow.Common Uses- Coaching clients - Consulting with clients - Remote project management - Remote team communication - Customer support - Async standup meetings - and more...
Clarityflow will be able to view:
Clarityflow will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We may collect, hold, use and disclose information for the following purposes and personal information will not be further processed in a manner that is incompatible with these purposes:
to provide you with our platform’s core features;
to process any transactional or ongoing payments;
to enable you to access and use our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms;
to contact and communicate with you;
for internal record keeping and administrative purposes;
for analytics, market research and business development, including to operate and improve our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms;
for advertising and marketing, including to send you promotional information about our products and services and information about third parties that we consider may be of interest to you; and
to comply with our legal obligations and resolve any disputes that we may have. For the most up to date information about our privacy policy, please refer to: https://clarityflow.com/privacy-policy
Data archiving and removal policy
You may request details of the personal information that we hold about you. You may request a copy of the personal information we hold about you. Where possible, we will provide this information in CSV format or other easily readable machine format. You may request that we erase the personal information we hold about you at any time. You may also request that we transfer this personal information to another third party. For the most up to date information about our privacy policy, please refer to: https://clarityflow.com/privacy-policy
Data storage policy
The security of Your Personal Data is important to Us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While We strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect Your Personal Data, We cannot guarantee its absolute security. For the most up to date information about our privacy policy, please refer to: https://clarityflow.com/privacy-policy
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
We fully delete the user's account, all records associated with their account, and all personal data related to this user.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)