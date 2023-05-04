Clarityflow

We may collect, hold, use and disclose information for the following purposes and personal information will not be further processed in a manner that is incompatible with these purposes: to provide you with our platform’s core features; to process any transactional or ongoing payments; to enable you to access and use our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms; to contact and communicate with you; for internal record keeping and administrative purposes; for analytics, market research and business development, including to operate and improve our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms; for advertising and marketing, including to send you promotional information about our products and services and information about third parties that we consider may be of interest to you; and to comply with our legal obligations and resolve any disputes that we may have. For the most up to date information about our privacy policy, please refer to: