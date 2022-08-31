Deskfound - Desk Booking

We will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Deskfound ensures that any data stored is treated with utmost care and adheres to the following guidelines: -All Deskfound services run in the cloud. Deskfound does not run our own routers, load balancers, DNS servers, or physical servers. -All of our services and data are hosted through Bubble in AWS facilities and protected by AWS security, as described at

Deskfound services have been built with disaster recovery in mind. -Data will be stored only in approved locations and on approved equipment or storage facilities. -Deskfound employees will refrain from making duplicate copies or shadow files of authoritative data resources. -Temporary duplicate copies of electronic data created for legitimate reasons must be protected in a like manner to the authoritative data, and removed in a timely manner. Standards for storing electronic data containing sensitive data will be created and periodically reviewed. -Standards for storing hardcopy containing sensitive data will be created and periodically reviewed. -Periodic reviews will be performed to ensure compliance with data management policies, standards and procedures. The need to retain data in locations will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. -Data no longer needed for routine operations, but which must be retained, will be archived in a timely manner.