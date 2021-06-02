Data retention policy
Flowdash customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at any time - using the means available through the service's user interface or by contacting support@flowdash.com.
Data archiving and removal policy
Archive or remove data by emailing support@flowdash.com
Data storage policy
We take the security of your data seriously. Sensitive data like API authorization credentials are encrypted at rest, and access to your data is secured behind robust authentication and authorization schemes. To retain full control over your data, consider our on premise offering.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosting, on premise
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services, Heroku
App/service has sub-processors
no