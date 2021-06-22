OpsCompass monitors cloud infrastructure for changes, to help avoid costly and dangerous misconfiguration of cloud resources. Change, or drift, of resources is evaluated to determine if the configuration adheres to organizational and compliance requirements. When there are noncompliant resources identified, OpsCompass specifies what actions need to be taken to fix the issue and recommends a remediation priority. Users are able to configure, via Drift Concerns, what changes result in a notification and who should receive it. OpsCompass uses Slack to notify users that resources have changes that may require remediation to return them to a compliant state. Each Drift Concern can be directed to a different audience by using separate Slack channels. Whether you need help with understanding your cloud’s security posture, evidence for third-party or internal audits, or remediation plans to aid DevOps, OpsCompass will help you navigate the seas of change.